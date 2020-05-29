CNN’s Don Lemon divides Twitter with Trump attack during violent night in Minneapolis

CNN host Don Lemon polarized social media Thursday night with an anti-Trump diatribe as violent protests and riots erupted in Minneapolis. Lemon – who is billed as an anchor, not an opinion host – said that President Trump "contributed" to the environment that led to the death of 46-year-old Minneapolis man George Floyd earlier this week.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald addressed reporters on the investigation into the police brutality that resulted in Floyd's death on Monday and how her team has been updating President Trump and Attorney General William Barr. Lemon, however, had choice words for the administration amid the investigation.

"Nobody wants to hear from the White House or the attorney general right now. No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five. No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying?" Lemon said to his colleague Wolf Blitzer.

"No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to situations like this in this society — not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this. No one wants to hear from the birther-in-chief, from the ‘sons of b----es’-calling person who says that athletes are kneeling for this very reason.”

Later in the night, Lemon was back on the air as Minneapolis was burning.

“OK, so people should not be rioting. But do you understand what is behind that rioting? People should not be looting. Do you understand what is behind that looting? Do you have as much outrage for that, or for a man on the ground with a police officer with his knee on his neck… what are you more outraged by? What matters more… a highly insured store? No one wants to lose their business, don’t get me wrong. And don’t twist what I’m saying, and there is nuance…. I’m not encouraging rioting, I’m trying to explain what’s going on there,” Lemon said. “Why are you mourning a Target store or an auto body store… and you’re not placing that same emphasis, if not more, on the conditions that led to this happening on the injustice that man felt on the ground?”

Conservative media watchdog NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said Lemon was "lying and spewing venom," as others also took issue with his statement.

Others, however, praised Lemon's stance, with one noting he has "come so far since Ferguson."