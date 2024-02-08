CNN cuts away from Trump, laughs at reaction to SCOTUS arguments

A CNN panel burst into laughter after cutting away from former President Trump’s comments Thursday following Supreme Court oral arguments on whether he should be disqualified from the ballot in Colorado.

Trump was speaking about the Supreme Court ballot hearing from his Palm Beach, Florida home but CNN’s Jake Tapper cut away from the former president as he began fiercely criticizing the Biden administration, after he had touted his strong polling in the GOP primary.

"OK, I think we’ve gotten all the legal analysis we’re going to get out of President Trump," Tapper said as panelist George Conway laughed hysterically.

"It’s odd there, because, this was actually an opportunity," Tapper said when he was interrupted by CNN’s giggly panelist.

"He wants to talk about himself, he doesn’t want to talk about the Supreme Court and say, ‘Oh, this Supreme Court did a nice job today,’" Conway said. "He just wants to talk about what’s on his mind."

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel, who also found Trump’s comments humorous, added "Someone didn’t tell him that this sound like good news for him, today, clearly. It wasn’t just the rambling, sort of campaign speech, but if he had simply listened to the analysis afterwards, he would know that it sounds like he’s in good shape."

CNN then pivoted back to Trump because Tapper said he was "talking about legal matters," which prompted more laughter from Conway. CNN aired a few moments of Trump before cutting away for a second time, this time when Trump was criticizing illegal immigration under Biden.

Tapper tossed it to reporter Joan Biskupic, telling her that "tea-leaf readers" on the panel believe it sounds like a number of Supreme Court Justices will decline to uphold the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to ban Trump from that ballot.

"One of your panelists had a reference to reading the room, and I would say in the room this argument ended actually much earlier than 12:15-12:30," Biskupic said before noting that she could see all nine Justices saying Colorado erred.

CNN then went back to Trump when Tapper hesitantly told viewers he was "told" to cut back to Trump.

"I’m being told that I need to… interrupt you because former President Trump is taking questions," Tapper told Biskupic, who was outside the Supreme Court.

CNN then briefly aired Trump taking questions until Tapper cut it off once again, saying it "turned back into a campaign appearance" and tossing to Kaitlin Collins for analysis.

MSNBC also cut away from Trump's remarks on Thursday, with host Andrea Mitchell saying he'd gone "adrift."

Last month, Rachel Maddow told viewers that the network refused to air Trump's speech after his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses, saying the channel couldn't air "lies."

