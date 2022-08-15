CNN commentator says Justice Department has to indict Trump or lose credibility: 'No going back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said the FBI's credulity is on the line after last Monday's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, saying the organization must indict Trump or lose its credibility and adding that there is "no going back" after the unprecedented move.

"There's no going back now. We're all at the circus now, we're all at the big top and Merrick Garland is going to have to produce a clown on stilts juggling flaming bowling pins at this point," he said.

"We're here, we're waiting, they have taken the unprecedented step of raiding the home of a former president and probable candidate, and they have said to the world, ‘We think maybe this guy violated up to three different laws, not including the laws they might be investigating him for on January 6.’"

"At this point, how do you go back?" he added.

Jennings went on to say that the lack of an indictment would call the Justice Department's credibility into question and beg more to ask whether the move was politically motivated as many already allege.

"If you don't indict him now, you basically will open up the Department of Justice’s credibility here for an attack that's like, 'Well, I guess you did it for political purposes,'" he said.

"To me, the credibility of the Bureau and of the Department of Justice is on the line. The steps they have taken, so bold, to go after these documents and to accuse, possibly, the former president of violating these laws, I just don't know how do you — the Rubicon is crossed. How do you go back?"

Jennings' comments come as many Republicans continue to slam the FBI and the Justice Department over alleged political weaponization of a bureaucratic agency under the Biden administration, citing inconsistent treatment between the former president compared to allegations against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and alleging attempts to stifle Trump's 2024 ambitions.

Last Monday's FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was the first of its find against a former president, and called many supporters to rally outside the estate in solidarity with their favored 2024 candidate.

Since the raid, reports emerged that the FBI sought classified documents containing national security information and seized classified documents covered by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege as a result.

Trump and his affiliates maintain that the obtained documents were properly declassified and taken in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.