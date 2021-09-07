CNN pooh-poohs packed college football stadiums where fans ‘exhaling with vigor’ could spread COVID

CNN pooh-poohed the return of college football, sounding the alarm about large crowds of fans "exhaling with vigor" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Images of crowded stadiums delighted football fans over Labor Day weekend but the liberal network frowned upon the return to normalcy.

"We are seeing relatively normal life, like, packed football stadiums," anchor Ana Cabrera said Tuesday, before warning that Dr. Anthony Fauci is concerned about jam-packed venues.

"I just can’t get over the pictures of those outdoor stadiums," Cabrera said. "Dr. Schaffner, these events are happening outdoors, are crowds like that safe?"

Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, responded that he doesn’t use the "four-letter word" safe, but the crowds certainly provide a risk.

"This Delta variant is so readily spread, that even outdoors where people are cheering and enthusiastic, exhaling with vigor, if there are people infected they can infect people around them," Schaffner said. "I looked at those television images, nobody was wearing a mask at all and I would be very surprised if we didn’t have outbreaks here and there across the country related to these gatherings, these football stadium events, in the coming weeks."

Another guest then said it was "tough" to see images of fans attending college football games over the holiday weekend.

"It’s like we’re fighting this fight alone as healthcare workers," a nurse told CNN. "Nobody is wearing masks anymore and its hard feeling like we’re alone in this fight."

Not everyone agreed, as "Outkick" founder Clay Travis praised college football fans for declaring independence from "COVID fear."

"College football fans have declared independence from COVID fear," Travis said Tuesday on Fox News. "It didn’t matter what part of the country you were in, stadiums were packed. The fans were without masks."

CNN recently aired a massive "We love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" that claimed to celebrate the city’s comeback from the pandemic. The network also appeared to look the other way during maskless protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020 that coincided with the early stages of the pandemic.

CNN’s segment was quickly lampooned on social media.

"Imagine being the old nark who berates young people who are ‘cheering and enthusiastic, exhaling with vigor,’" columnist Miranda Devine tweeted.

