CNN’s Chris Cuomo says church closings, crowded protests have ‘nothing to do with the other’

CNN host Chris Cuomo dismissed the idea that Americans should be allowed to attend church if the same cities allow crowded protests, claiming on Monday that they have “nothing to do with the other,” and that stopping sometimes violent demonstrations would cause “chaos.”

CNN aired a clip of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s speech from night one of the Republican National Convention, where he mentioned that churches are among things that Trump needs to protect from a “vengeful mob,” along with schools and values.

The CNN host and younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t care for Kirk’s comments.

“I feel badly for [Kirk] that he believes that that’s the world he lives in, that he’s being kept from going to church. Why? Because of a pandemic,” Cuomo said. “I want to go to church. I miss going to church. I understand there’s a pandemic. You know who else does? My priest understands it.”

Cuomo then evoked a common conservative talking point, which is to point out the hypocrisy of supporting protesters who take to the streets while banning things such as going to church.

“One has nothing to do with the other. You are dealing with people who are responding in this country to outrageous acts of social injustice,” Cuomo said. “To say, ‘Oh it’s the same as going to church,’ no, it isn’t.”

Cuomo then declared that there would be “chaos” if protests weren’t allowed.

“If you told people they couldn’t protest, if you invoked martial law about these types of situations, you would have chaos,” Cuomo said.

Also on Monday, Cuomo suggested that Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and other speakers at the RNC were "carrying water" for President Trump.

