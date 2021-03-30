CNN re-signs regularly mocked pundit Chris Cillizza, who often goes viral with head-scratching takes

CNN’s frequently mocked editor-at-large Chris Cillizza announced Monday he will remain at the liberal network for another three years.

"It's official: I just signed on with CNN for another 3 years," Cillizza wrote on Twitter. "Can't wait to see what the future holds!"

If history repeats itself, the future will be filled with more head-scratching content from Cillizza, who remains alive in the Elite Eight of the second annual "Liberal Hack Tournament," and has a tendency to trend on social media while critics poke fun at his left-leaning, conventional wisdom takes.

CNN published a poorly aged video last year titled, "President Andrew Cuomo? Maybe," in which Cillizza fawned over the governor who is now plagued by multiple scandals. Cillizza suggested that Cuomo, the brother of his CNN colleague Chris Cuomo, should consider a run for president and declared, "There absolutely will be a chance in the future for Andrew Cuomo to consider running for president. Period."

In recent memory, Cillizza has also raised eyebrows by suggesting "Trumpism" was behind the dramatic surge in the stock price of struggling retailer GameStop, was criticized for calling out former President Donald Trump’s use of the word "riots" when describing civil unrest in major cities across the U.S., and was widely mocked for claiming "viruses don't, uh, recognize borders" when attempting to downplay Trump’s call to strengthen the southern border amid the coronavirus.

"How do you think viruses cross borders, Chris?" Human Events managing editor Ian Miles Cheong asked.

But perhaps Cillizza’s most egregious gaffe came in January when he wrote Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus response "may have been less stellar than it seemed" when many critics pointed out that it was CNN propping up the governor in the first place.

Cillizza made the claim after the state's attorney general reported Cuomo's administration drastically undercounted the number of COVID-related deaths among residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The report was seen as a black eye for CNN, which touted Cuomo's actions in the early days of the pandemic. The governor regularly appeared on his little brother’s show, "Cuomo Prime Time," to goof around on air at the height of the pandemic. At one point, CNN’s Cuomo admitted he wasn’t "objective" when covering his older brother, and the network has since banned him from covering his big brother as sexual harassment allegations against him pile up.

The pre-ban glowing coverage that Gov. Cuomo received by CNN and Cillizza was well documented. In the piece headlined, "Andrew Cuomo's Covid-19 performance may have been less stellar than it seemed," Cillizza wrote the New York governor was once "the hottest politician in America."

So hot, in fact, that Cillizza suggested he could be president. But the CNN editor at large quickly changed positions when trouble started brewing for the "Love Guv."

"There's much we still don't know. But here's something we do know: Should James' report be borne out, it would occasion a serious reexamination of Cuomo's performance during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic," Cillizza wrote.

Many readers were baffled, noting that CNN and Cillizza himself were largely responsible for praising his performance, while ignoring the nursing home scandal in the first place.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.