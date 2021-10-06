CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country.

During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.

Keilar accused Haley of "minimizing" the deaths of over 700,000 Americans caused by the coronavirus after the Republican decried "hatred of America" and referred to it as a "pandemic much more damaging than any virus."

The anchor then played a clip of Haley saying, "Take it from me, the first female and minority governor of South Carolina, America is not a racist country… As a Brown girl growing up in a small southern town, I saw the promise of America unfold before me."

"She did see the promise of America unfold, but at times she also saw the promise of America denied," Keilar said before attempting to undercut Haley's comments using a 2018 clip of her explaining the racism her Sikh Indian family had experienced years ago and a 2010 clip of a former South Carolina state senator using racist rhetoric towards Haley during her first gubernatorial run.

The "New Day" co-host then pushed back at Haley's 2014 assertion that "systemic racism" was in America's past by citing the 2015 Charleston church shooting that left nine Black Americans dead. Although she credited Haley for removing the Confederate flag from the state capitol, Keilar accused the former governor of whitewashing the "ups and downs of the American experience with racism and the challenges still ahead, all apparently to appeal to the conservative base" while airing images of the same flag being carried on Jan. 6.

"Nikki Haley courting the followers of Donald Trump, who enlisted the support of anti-government extremists, told the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by’, told Black and Brown nations quote ‘s---hole countries’ and said there are ‘very fine people on both sides’ after a white supremacist killed a woman as she protested a far-right rally," Keilar said. "Even after Nikki Haley said this about President Trump following January 6th, quote, 'We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again… His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.

"Now she may be right, that history will Donald Trump harshly, but Nikki Haley will not because she is too busy trying to ride his coattails," Keilar added.

Earlier this year, Keilar went after Haley after the former UN ambassador accused the media of wanting to sow division within the GOP.