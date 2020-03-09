CNN's Brian Stelter skips MSNBC's math fiasco with Brian Williams on his media show

CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter apparently did not have enough time to cover the most viral media moment of the week on his Sunday morning program.

Stelter, the liberal network's go-to media analyst, failed to cover the awkward exchange between MSNBC anchor Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay, who were the talk of social media on Thursday night after they completely botched the math of recent 2020 dropout Michael Bloomberg's campaign spending when marveling a Twitter user's observation.

The Super Tuesday evening post, now deleted, said: “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST.”

“It’s an incredible way of putting it,” Williams gushed.

“It’s an incredible way of putting it. It’s true,” Gay agreed.

In reality, however, had Bloomberg divvied his advertising dollars among all Americans, the per-capita cash-out would have been more like $1.53 per person – not even enough to take a ride on New York City’s subway.

“Turns out Mara and I got the same grades at math. I’m speaking of the tweet we both misinterpreted. He could give each American $1. Again, I didn't have it in high school. I don't have it tonight. I stand corrected. Sorry about that. The tweet is wrong,” Williams told viewers later in the show. “Garbage in, garbage out.”

Despite the botched math becoming the biggest trend on Twitter, it didn't add up for Stelter as the incident was not discussed on his weekend show, "Reliable Sources."

CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who is known to work closely with Stelter, was a high-powered NBC executive during much of Williams’ stint as anchor of “NBC Nightly News.”

Stelter did, however, have a panel discussion about the abrupt ousting of MSNBC host Chris Matthews.

This isn't the first time CNN's media guru skipped over major media stories. Last year, Stelter omitted ABC News' spiked the Jeffrey Epstein story from his coverage, including from his "top media stories" list of 2019.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio and Brian Flood contributed to this report.