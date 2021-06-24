Brian Stelter calls for 'healthy, balanced media diet,' cites Washington Post and LA Times as nutritious meal

CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter is urging everyone on Thursday to have a "healthy balanced media diet," but what he considers "balanced" is not what many would expect.

During an interview with Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart, Stelter was asked a submitted question, which was "How can citizens be educated to question propaganda and think critically?"

"It obviously begins early," Stelter responded. "It begins with students. It begins in the classroom. But I think it also has a lot to do with news literacy programs and we have seen a lot of investment in media and news literacy with groups like the News Literacy Project trying to instill these values."

The "Reliable Sources" anchor told Capehart that "At the end of the day, we all need to eat a healthy, balanced media diet."

"That's why I pay for the Washington Post and the LA Times, right? I want to hear the California perspective, I also want to know what's happening in Washington and I love the way The Post is expanding globally to cover the whole world," Stelter explained. "I need all of that in my media diet. And we need in our own lives and in our own communities to instill those same values. I think a lot of this is on the individual level, one-to-one, trying to help our friends and neighbors seek out real news."

He added, "I know we're full, but at least we're trying our best is what I say."

Stelter's explanation of a "balanced" media diet was mocked by NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham.

"Yes, he needs to balance the East Coast liberals and the West Coast liberals!" Graham exclaimed.