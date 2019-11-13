CNN's Anderson Cooper takes nasty shots at Nikki Haley for saying Trump was 'truthful' to her

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper attacked former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday night for her assertion that President Trump had been "truthful" to her while she served in his administration.

During his "Ridiculist" segment, Cooper began by claiming Haley's "most remarkable achievement may have been escaping the Trump administration without being whacked by the president or having to wear a wire for the feds" and saying she had "remained unscathed until now."

"She appeared on the 'Today' show this morning to plug her book and maybe angle to replace Vice President Pence on the 2020 ticket, you know, if female suburban voters continue to run away from the president," Cooper said. "To her credit, Ambassador Haley is not trying to have it both ways. When you say 'Trump,' she says 'train.' Doesn't matter what the question is."

He then played the clip of Haley telling NBC News' Savannah Guthrie about her interactions with Trump, "In every instance that I dealt with him, he was truthful, he listened and he was great to work with."

"Wow! Truthful? Great to work with? A listener? Who is this man she speaks of? I’d swipe right on him," Cooper reacted.

Cooper, whom CNN has billed as the standard-bearer of serious debate moderators in both the 2016 presidential election and in this year's 2020 primaries, then mocked Trump's "listening" by showing a picture of him with his arms crossed at a Cabinet meeting, saying he "kinda looks like a guy who is waiting for meatloaf in front of him, the food or the singer," which he insisted would be "more interesting to him than governing."

"As for Haley's claim that Trump is a 'truthful' person... bless her heart," Cooper grinned. "I'm not sure how she qualified it is actually going to win her any kudos from the president if he was actually listening. Did you notice she gave herself some wiggle room by saying, 'In every instance I dealt with him, he was truthful.' It’s like when Vice President Pence or other politicians respond to a question that they don’t want to answer or respond to be saying, 'Well, all I can tell you is what I saw.' Actually, no. You all can speak to things you haven't seen but also know to be true."

He went on, "I'm sure Nikki Haley worked very hard as the U.N. ambassador, but she has eyes and ears and a TV like the rest of us, and Trump makes stuff up all the time on TV."

The "Anderson Cooper 360" anchor went on to accuse the former South Carolina governor of "being willing to throw some people from the administration under the bus" who no longer matter to "Daddy Dearest." This was a not-so-subtle reference to Haley's claim that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried recruiting her to help undermine Trump.

Cooper added, "Ambassador Haley may have survived the administration, but it's not clear her reputation can survive her book tour's endless and kind of sad stops along sycophant street."