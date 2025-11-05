Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

CNN anchor pushes back on liberal critics: 'My job is not to take down Trump'

CNN's Kaitlan Collins faced backlash from liberals for platforming the GOP frontrunner at the time

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
CNN's Kaitlan Collins says it's not her job to take down Trump Video

CNN's Kaitlan Collins says it's not her job to take down Trump

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins said it's not her job to ‘take down’ President Donald Trump while defending her controversial 2023 town hall with him.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins insisted her job was not to "take down" President Donald Trump as she defended her controversial 2023 town hall with him Wednesday.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj asked "The Source" host about the town hall on his podcast and whether it was a bid by the network to win back Republican viewers. Collins said the event was similar to other CNN presidential town halls because Trump was "very clearly" preparing to run for office again.

Despite the backlash she received from liberals both inside and outside CNN, Collins maintained that her job was to report on the reality of Trump potentially running for office again.

OCASIO-CORTEZ FUMES AT CNN FOR TRUMP TOWN HALL: 'SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES'

Photo of CNN town hall with Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins

CNN faced fierce criticism for airing a 2023 town hall featuring then-former President Donald Trump. (Screenshot/CNN)

"Actually what that moment showed was there was still a lot of support for Donald Trump, and I think it was jarring for some people to remember that, maybe, and to see that," Collins said. "But that was reality, and our job is not to sanitize things and say, 'Well, this is what you want the narrative to be' or ‘This is what you want to happen.’

"Our job is just to cover it as it happens and to show you what that was, and I think that town hall showed people that my job is not to take down Trump. I'm a reporter and an anchor."

CNN FACING 'FURY' FROM STAFFERS OVER TRUMP TOWN HALL: 'IT FELT LIKE 2016 ALL OVER AGAIN'

Collins said she did not think about the CNN audience when preparing for the town hall and instead focused on challenging and fact-checking Trump on his statements. She added that the town hall "foreshadowed" the eventual 2024 presidential election based on the audience's reaction to Trump.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Former President Trump and U.S. President Joe Biden are facing off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

Former President Donald Trump participated in a CNN presidential debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta June 27, 2024. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"If you watched that town hall, you weren't surprised when Trump went on to sweep the Republican nomination, and you weren't surprised when he won the election," Collins said. "Trump was re-elected and put back in office."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Trump sparred with Collins on several issues during the 2023 town hall, including the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and his claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. During one exchange, Trump referred to Collins as a "nasty person" to the cheers of his supporters in the audience.

Collins also stood by the town hall in a 2024 Elle magazine interview, arguing that Trump would have garnered attention with or without CNN.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins and President Donald Trump

Collins has repeatedly defended her Trump town hall despite backlash from liberal critics. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think you can ignore someone who is the Republican frontrunner, and likely, if it was tomorrow, the GOP nominee," Collins said at the time.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue