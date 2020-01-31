CNN analyst raises eyebrows for urging Twitter followers to 'help ensure Trump is defeated' in November

A CNN national security and legal analyst urged her Twitter followers to consider taking "concrete steps" to ensure President Trump's defeat in the 2020 election.

Lawfare executive editor Susan Hennessey took to social media on Friday ahead of the crucial Senate vote that derailed efforts to seek additional witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial.

"What is a concrete step you will take today to help ensure Trump is defeated in November?" Hennessey began.

Hennessey then guided her followers who "want to do something but aren't sure what" to a website called "Swing Left," which informs subscribers about important local and state elections, gerrymandering efforts and opportunities to volunteer for Democrats, as well as another group called "Indivisible," another Democratic volunteering hub, and "We the Action," which is geared towards liberal lawyers.

"If you have time to give, give time. If you have money to give, give money. Gun safety, ballot access, individual candidates, voter registration; find whatever moves you. The only wrong answer is doing nothing or putting it off for another day," Hennessey pleaded to her Twitter followers.

Her advocacy caught the attention of critics on social media.

"This person is NOT presented on CNN as a #LiberalHack," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck reacted.

Others also stressed her titles as a CNN analyst and Lawfare executive editor.

Hennessey also drew criticism when she claimed that "crossfire of reckless escalation" resulted in Iran firing a missile at an airplane, leading to the death of 176 people, in early January.

The Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s international airport Wednesday was shot down by mistake by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile, Pentagon officials told Fox News

Hennessey, however, appeared to spread the blame between the U.S. and the regime.

"176 completely innocent lives, killed in the crossfire of reckless escalation. Just an unbelievable tragedy," Hennessey tweeted.