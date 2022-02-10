CNN analyst calls to 'slash the tires' of the Canadian trucker convoy

CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem suggested aggressive means to end the trucker protest in Canada on Thursday, including slashing tires.

On her Twitter account, Kayyem shared a report from the Wall Street Journal that described the gridlock caused by the truckers on Ambassador Bridge, the largest bridge link between the U.S. and Canada.

"Footage shows trucks in gridlock on the Ambassador Bridge, a key trading link between the U.S. and Canada. It was temporarily closed early Tuesday amid growing protests against Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates," the WSJ reported.

Kayyem suggested harsh penalties for truckers for blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

"The convoy protest, applauded by right-wing media as a ‘freedom protest,’ is an economic and security issue now. The Ambassador Bridge link constitutes 28% of annual trade movement between US and Canada. Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks," Kayyem wrote.

The protests emerged from opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and several provinces have now agreed to roll back some restrictions.

Although Kayyem’s idea appeared radical to some Twitter users, she doubled down on the tweet later.

"Trust me, I will not run out of ways to make this hurt: cancel their insurance; suspend their drivers’ licenses; prohibit any future regulatory certification for truckers, etc. Have we learned nothing? These things fester when there are no consequences," Kayyem tweeted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to meet with the protestors who have described his behavior as vilifying them.

