President Biden has been trying to use public appearances to change the narrative after his widely criticized performance in the presidential debate, but one CNN analyst said this has only confirmed people's concerns.

Biden reportedly lashed out at fellow Democrats on a conference call Saturday, insisting that questions about his viability for a second term were "crap." CNN’s Dana Bash reported that, according to sources familiar with the matter, the president exploded on Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., after the congressman said, "Without a major change, we are facing a loss in November."

A panel of commentators discussed what this reported exchange indicates about Biden’s campaign overall on CNN’s "Inside Politics with Dana Bash" on Wednesday.

"This is getting really personal," Bloomberg Opinion politics and policy columnist and CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson said. "You know, obviously, we‘ve covered the president. He can have a bit of a temper and it certainly flashed in that conversation."

CNN PANEL AGREES TRUMP IS 'AT HIS APEX’ OF POWER GOING INTO RNC AFTER SURVIVING ATTEMPT ON HIS LIFE

"The problem that Biden has is that he has gone out for the last three weeks to try to turn the narrative around, to say that the debate was just a one-off, that he is in fact strong and vigorous and was just having a bad night, he just had a cold, he was tired," she said. "The problem is, his appearances so far since then have been hit or miss."

She added that Biden's "gaffes" have continued to be a liability in the public eye.

"There have been some relatively strong appearances. The news conference was fine, even though he had some gaffes. But still, he‘s making gaffes," Henderson said. "He’s still talking in a low voice, he still seems kind of infirm, in fact, when he walks and greets voters. I think he was out in Las Vegas greeting some voters after that very strong NAACP speech."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN ‘OBVIOUSLY WORRIED’ ABOUT BLACK VOTERS TURNING OUT IN 2024: CNN ANALYST

LIVE UPDATES: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

She argued that overall his public image remains damaged with Democrats after the debate.

"And that‘s what voters are seeing, and that is what they‘re telling folks in their districts, these Congress folks who are complaining to the president, some complaining to Nancy Pelosi as well," Henderson said. "So it‘s not going away because a lot of what we see of Biden still just affirms what folks saw in that debate."

This rhetoric is a noteworthy shift for Henderson herself, who often writes in support of Biden.

One piece she wrote as recently as June was headlined, "Hunter Biden Was Convicted. His Dad’s Reaction Was Remarkable."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the piece she offered glowing praise for Biden responding to his son's conviction, arguing it was a "stark reminder and important contrast with Donald Trump." She wrote that Biden's speech "underscored his deep humanity, decency, and determination to stay focused on the problems of average Americans rather than drown in bitterness, self-pity, revenge and victimization."