CNBC's Rick Santelli blasts anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin over lockdowns

A shouting match on CNBC went viral on Friday after on-air editor Rick Santelli and "Squawk Box" co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin engaged in an intense exchange over the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns.

The fiery debate began when Santelli addressed the growing list of Democratic leaders who have been caught breaking their own guidelines as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the disease, but stressed that he wasn't focusing on the "hypocrisy" and instead pointing out that these "intelligent people" clearly believe it's safe enough for them and their families to dine out at restaurants.

"Therefore, there is actually and should be an ongoing debate as to why a parking lot for a big-box store like by my house is jam-packed, not one parking spot open. Why are those people any safer than a restaurant with plexiglass? I just don't get it," Santelli explained. "I think it's really sad that when we look at the service sector in all of the discussions we've had about job losses that that particular dynamic isn't studied more, isn't worked more, we don't put more people in a room and try to figure out ways so that these service sector employees and employers could all come back in a safer way."

The veteran business reporter added, "You can't tell me that shutting down, which is the easiest answer, is necessarily the only answer."

Sorkin then interjected to provide viewers with a "pubic service announcement" to undercut Santelli's remarks.

"The difference between a big-box retailer and a restaurant or, frankly, even a church are so different, it's unbelievable," Sorkin said.

"I disagree. I disagree!" Santelli exclaimed. "You can have your thoughts and I can have mine!"

"You're wearing a mask! You're required to wear a mask! It's science," Sorkin continued. "I'm sorry. It's science. If you're wearing a mask, it's a different story!"

"It's not science!" Santelli fired back. "500 people in a Lowe's aren't any safer than 150 people in a restaurant that holds 600. I don't believe it! Sorry, I don't believe it, and I live in an area where there's a lot of restaurants that fought back and they don't have any problems. And they're open!"

"You don't have to believe it," the CNBC mainstay who also writes for The New York Times responded, "but let me just say this: You're doing a disservice to the viewers-"

Santelli shouted back, "You are doing a disservice to the viewer! You are! You are!"

Sorkin told Santelli that he wanted to "keep our viewers as healthy as possible," but Santelli knocked his colleague, saying, "I think our viewers are smart enough to be part of those decisions on their own!"

"I don't think that I'm much smarter than all the viewers like some people do," Santelli offered - taking a swipe at his colleague.