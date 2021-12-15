Expand / Collapse search
CNBC's Jim Cramer slammed for claiming government 'has a right' to force people to obey it

Once critic described Cramer's claim as 'spectacularly bizarre,' while another called him 'unhinged'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
CNBC host Jim Cramer was slammed by critics Wednesday for claiming that the government "has a right" to force citizens to obey it. 

"Government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP," Cramer, wrote on Twitter. 

It wasn't exactly clear what Cramer was referring to; however the tweet came just moments after he took a swing at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a separate tweet that appeared to be criticizing him for his stance against coronavirus vaccination mandates. 

Jim Cramer spotted on the floor of the NYSE during UNWFPA's NYSE bell ringing in celebration of International Women's Day at New York Stock Exchange on March 8, 2018 in New York City.  (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jim Cramer spotted on the floor of the NYSE during UNWFPA's NYSE bell ringing in celebration of International Women's Day at New York Stock Exchange on March 8, 2018 in New York City.  (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"I listen to [Senator] Cruz and i wonder what he thinks about the idea that General Eisenhower thought the nation had to beat an illness. Does he take this stand because he doesn't want our country to be strong under a Democrat? Cause it won't be," Cramer wrote, apparently referencing former President Dwight Eisenhower's efforts in the 1950s to fight the polio epidemic with vaccinations.

Critics quickly took to social media to blast Cramer, with some claiming he was "out of his mind," and others questioning his depth of knowledge on what "rights" actually were.

"This is a spectacularly bizarre way to characterize the relationship between people and the Government those people create to serve them," one critic wrote, while others declared that the government had "zero" rights and only existed to "protect and defend" the rights of its citizens. 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a television interview in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a television interview in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, mocked Cramer by changing a quote from the Declaration of Independence to reflect the word "governments" instead of "people," and adding in lines about having to receive a forced vaccination.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.