CNBC's Jim Cramer slammed for claiming government 'has a right' to force people to obey it

CNBC host Jim Cramer was slammed by critics Wednesday for claiming that the government "has a right" to force citizens to obey it.

"Government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP," Cramer, wrote on Twitter.

It wasn't exactly clear what Cramer was referring to; however the tweet came just moments after he took a swing at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a separate tweet that appeared to be criticizing him for his stance against coronavirus vaccination mandates.

"I listen to [Senator] Cruz and i wonder what he thinks about the idea that General Eisenhower thought the nation had to beat an illness. Does he take this stand because he doesn't want our country to be strong under a Democrat? Cause it won't be," Cramer wrote, apparently referencing former President Dwight Eisenhower's efforts in the 1950s to fight the polio epidemic with vaccinations.

Critics quickly took to social media to blast Cramer, with some claiming he was "out of his mind," and others questioning his depth of knowledge on what "rights" actually were.

"This is a spectacularly bizarre way to characterize the relationship between people and the Government those people create to serve them," one critic wrote, while others declared that the government had "zero" rights and only existed to "protect and defend" the rights of its citizens.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, mocked Cramer by changing a quote from the Declaration of Independence to reflect the word "governments" instead of "people," and adding in lines about having to receive a forced vaccination.