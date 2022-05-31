Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNBC host pushes back against Biden admin's plan for inflation: 'None of those will fix things' in short term

CNBC host told Biden economic adviser his plan wouldn't address 'skyrocketing' prices

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
CNBC host pushes back against Biden admin's plan for inflation Video

CNBC host pushes back against Biden admin's plan for inflation

CNBC host Rebecca Quick pressed Director of the National Economic Council on the administration's plan for inflation on Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNBC host Rebecca Quick pressed National Economic Council adviser Brian Deese on inflation and the Biden administration's plan to combat it Tuesday, saying that "none" of the steps would address the skyrocketing prices Americans are seeing every day.

"The economy we have right now is in a transition from this period of historic economic growth to a period that can be more stable, resilient growth. That requires focusing on inflation and doing so from a position of relative strength. The U.S. is in a better position than other countries to do so in part because of the strength of our labor market recovery and the strength of our household balance sheets," Deese said. 

He laid out President Biden's plans, which the president highlighted in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. The president emphasized the importance of independence from the Federal Reserve prior to meeting with Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday.

"None of those steps really are going to address the skyrocketing cost that people have seen at the gas pump or in line at the food, grocery store or what they've seen in rent prices and things that have gone up," Quick responded. "None of these will fix things in the very short term, these are long-term issues that maybe will help down the road with some of the supply chain issues."

DEMOCRATS PRAISE BIDEN ON CBS, ABC AND CNN FOR ‘VERY GOOD JOB’: DOING WELL ‘BY ANY METRIC’ EXCEPT INFLATION

White House economic adviser Brian Deese was asked about the Biden administration's plan for inflation during CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque 

White House economic adviser Brian Deese was asked about the Biden administration's plan for inflation during CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

She said the release of one million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) did not bring down oil prices. "We've seen a great deal of inflation that's come since then," she said, adding that it was important to let the Fed do its job. "None of these other things will have an immediate impact on inflationary prices."

NEC Director Brian Deese was pressed on President Biden's plan for inflation on Tuesday, which he laid out a plan for inflation in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.  AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NEC Director Brian Deese was pressed on President Biden's plan for inflation on Tuesday, which he laid out a plan for inflation in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.  AP Photo/Evan Vucci (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Deese said that there was no singular "silver bullet" but he thought they were steps that "do matter" in both the short and the medium term. 

BLOOMBERG OP-ED STATES THE FEDERAL RESERVE LIKELY EXPECTS A RECESSION 

As gas prices remain high, CNBC host Rebecca Quick pressed Brian Deese on inflation, saying the Strategic Petroleum Reserve release did not help reduce them. REUTERS/Mike Blake

As gas prices remain high, CNBC host Rebecca Quick pressed Brian Deese on inflation, saying the Strategic Petroleum Reserve release did not help reduce them. REUTERS/Mike Blake (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

"The SPR release helped to blunt upward pressure on oil prices, we have an ongoing challenge with Putin's war in Ukraine that we are focused on," Deese continued. 

WHITE HOUSE BLAMES RUSSIA FOR RECORD-HIGH GAS PRICES, COINING ‘#PUTIN PRICE HIKE’

Biden is expected to meet with Powell on Tuesday to discuss inflation. 

Inflation soared to 8.3% in April, remaining near the record 40-year-high in March, when inflation hit 8.5%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.