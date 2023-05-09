CNBC cuts ties with anchor Hadley Gamble, who accused NBCUniversal CEO of sexual harassment

CNBC cut ties with anchor Hadley Gamble, whose sexual harassment and discrimination complaint against NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell resulted in his ousting, the network announced on Tuesday.

"Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond. Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors," a CNBC spokesperson said in a statement.

Shell was shown the door last month after Gamble’s complaint about his behavior resulted in an outside counsel probing the allegations. The move raised eyebrows across the media industry because NBCUniversal had been unwilling to enlist outside counsel in the past.

An attorney for Gamble did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times reported that CNBC and Gamble "reached an agreement" for her to exit the company.

Gamble has emerged as tabloid fodder since she was at the center of Shell’s shock firing.

The New York Post reported last month that NBCUniversal launched an internal probe into her relationship with billionaire Tom Barrack, a close associate of powerful subjects Gamble was able to secure interviews with.

She has also been romantically linked to other high-profile businessmen.

Last week, Axios reported that Gamble accused other CNBC executives of fostering a "a toxic workplace culture."

In 2021, she conducted a controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who made remarks about her physical appearance. Russian state TV hosts insisted Gamble was "acting like a sex object" and "shamelessly" flirting with Putin, even brazenly evoking Sharon Stone’s interrogation room scene in the 1992 film "Basic Instinct" when describing her behavior.

Gamble anchored "Capital Connection" from CNBC’s Middle East headquarters based within Abu Dhabi Global Markets. She was also used for a variety of special assignments and projects.

NBCUniversal oversees CNBC, where Gamble worked, in addition to NBC, MSNBC, USA, Bravo, other cable stations, the Peacock streaming service, Universal Studios and theme parks.

