NBCUniversal’s ‘toxic workplace culture,’ sex harassment complaint extends beyond fired CEO Jeff Shell: Report

The woman who filed a sexual harassment and discrimination complaint against since-fired NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell indicated other executives have committed similar acts while fostering a "a toxic workplace culture," according to a new report.

Shell was shown the door last month after CNBC International anchor Hadley Gamble’s complaint about his behavior resulted in an outside counsel probing the allegations. Citing "sources familiar with the complaint," Axios reported on Tuesday that Shell might not be the only NBCUniversal honcho in hot water.

"Gamble accuses named CNBC International executives of fostering a toxic workplace culture, in addition to allegations against other executives of sexual harassment and discrimination," Axios reported.

"The complaint alleges the problems at NBCU extend beyond Shell," Axios continued. "Two sources familiar with the situation said Gamble's contract, which expires this year, was not renewed, which motivated her in part to speak out about harassment allegations now."

Axios reported that a former NBCUniversal executive used a derogatory slur toward Gamble, and a pair of other CNBC staffers witnessed the incident. The report also said "employees feared speaking out about harassment" because of the toxic environment created by management.

NBCUniversal and parent company Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shell forfeited vested and unvested stock options with an "estimated fair value of $43.3 million as of the termination date," parent company Comcast revealed in a Friday SEC filing. The filing also said Shell "did not receive any supplemental payments or benefits in connection with his termination."

Media insiders were stunned last month upon learning that NBCUniversal enlisted an outside firm to look into Gamble’s complaint against Shell, as the company had refused independent counsel in the past.

When Matt Lauer was fired at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017, NBC had already created negative publicity by refusing to run Ronan Farrow’s reporting on Harvey Weinstein. Lauer was fired shortly afterward for his own sexual misconduct and NBCUniversal famously refused to allow outside counsel to investigate who knew about Lauer’s sexual wrongdoings.

Instead, NBCUniversal allowed in-house General Counsel Kim Harris to conduct the review that ultimately cleared her colleagues of any wrongdoing.

Journalist Rich McHugh, who was Farrow’s producer at NBC when Lack and Oppenheim refused to run the Weinstein bombshell, believes NBCUniversal should have hired an outside firm years ago in order to see who ignored Lauer's alleged behavior.

"Any serious investigation of executives has to be done from outside the company, period," McHugh told Fox News Digital.

"I imagine when this woman came forward, they calculated that the misconduct was isolated, and an outside investigation wouldn’t find what it would have found when Lauer’s misconduct was exposed -- NDAs with multiple women spanning years and widespread knowledge and complicity among the executives," McHugh said.

NBCUniversal oversees CNBC, where Gamble works, in addition to NBC, MSNBC, USA, Bravo, other cable stations, the Peacock streaming service, Universal Studios and theme parks.