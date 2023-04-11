Closing of Whole Foods store reflects decline of San Francisco: Utter 'rejection' of civilization, critics say

Geraldo Rivera and the co-hosts of "The Five" reflect on the disregard for civilized behavior in society as San Francisco's crime crisis spirals out of control, causing even a flagship Whole Foods store to shutter.

GERALDO RIVERA: Brazen crime taking a huge toll on America's most progressive city. Whole Foods, shutting its flagship location in downtown San Francisco. This just one year after opening the store. That's out of concern for the safety of their workers.

The store, plagued by rampant drug use, thieves looting all the shopping baskets. Sadly, it comes as no shock – San Francisco [is] spiraling out of control. You know, Judge [Jeanine Pirro], I think that one of the things we're talking generational today, it seems one of the things that's changed is that the old social contract has been broken now.

You would never see brazen thieves in previous years … t's shameless going in five, 10, 15 of them roughing up innocent storekeepers, but stealing stuff in a way – I mean, there was always shoplifting in this and that. But the fact that they just reject the rules utterly of civilization.