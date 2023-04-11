Expand / Collapse search
Closing of Whole Foods store reflects decline of San Francisco: Utter 'rejection' of civilization, critics say

'The Five' discuss the 'brazen' crime rampant in San Francisco

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
‘The Five’ hosts discuss how the rampant and ‘brazen’ crime in San Francisco forced Whole Food’s flagship location to close over safety fears.

Geraldo Rivera and the co-hosts of "The Five" reflect on the disregard for civilized behavior in society as San Francisco's crime crisis spirals out of control, causing even a flagship Whole Foods store to shutter.

CNN REPORTER REVEALS HER CREW WAS ROBBED IN SAN FRANSICO WHILE COVERING CITY'S RAMPANT CRIME: ‘RIDICULOUS’

GERALDO RIVERA: Brazen crime taking a huge toll on America's most progressive city. Whole Foods, shutting its flagship location in downtown San Francisco. This just one year after opening the store. That's out of concern for the safety of their workers. 

Homeless people gather on Willow Street in the Tenderloin on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Homeless people gather on Willow Street in the Tenderloin on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Gabrielle Lurie/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The store, plagued by rampant drug use, thieves looting all the shopping baskets. Sadly, it comes as no shock – San Francisco [is]  spiraling out of control. You know, Judge [Jeanine Pirro], I think that one of the things we're talking generational today, it seems one of the things that's changed is that the old social contract has been broken now.

You would never see brazen thieves in previous years … t's shameless going in five, 10, 15 of them roughing up innocent storekeepers, but stealing stuff in a way –  I mean, there was always shoplifting in this and that. But the fact that they just reject the rules utterly of civilization. 