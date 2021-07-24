Clay Travis opposes vaccine mandates for NFL players, other athletes

Clay Travis, co-host of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," visited Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday night to share his views about coronavirus policies in the world of sports.

VIKINGS COACH RICK DENNISON OUT AFTER REFUSAL TO GET COVID VACCINE: REPORT

CLAY TRAVIS: The NFL is going about it the wrong way. These are young, healthy players. If they want to get vaccinated they should. But if they choose not to do so, we don’t need to keep testing all of these players. They aren’t in danger from Covid. I know some people get mad about this but it’s an important message in the world of sports …

We don’t need to be concerned any longer. We have the data. If you are young and healthy and you are playing a sport, you are not at danger from Covid. Now, if you feel like you are in danger you can get vaccinated but I don’t think we don’t need all these policies.

