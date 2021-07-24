Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Clay Travis opposes vaccine mandates for NFL players, other athletes

Travis shared his views on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Clay Travis says the NFL shouldn't 'make this decision' on vaccine requirements Video

Clay Travis says the NFL shouldn't 'make this decision' on vaccine requirements

Host of 'The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show' discusses the NFL's vaccine requirements on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Clay Travis, co-host of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," visited Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday night to share his views about coronavirus policies in the world of sports.

VIKINGS COACH RICK DENNISON OUT AFTER REFUSAL TO GET COVID VACCINE: REPORT

CLAY TRAVIS: The NFL is going about it the wrong way. These are young, healthy players. If they want to get vaccinated they should. But if they choose not to do so, we don’t need to keep testing all of these players. They aren’t in danger from Covid. I know some people get mad about this but it’s an important message in the world of sports …

We don’t need to be concerned any longer. We have the data. If you are young and healthy and you are playing a sport, you are not at danger from Covid. Now, if you feel like you are in danger you can get vaccinated but I don’t think we don’t need all these policies.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Clay Travis discusses NFL demands that players get vaxed up or pay up Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.