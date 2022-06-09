Expand / Collapse search
Media
Clay Travis mocks Biden's COVID 'mask charade' during 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance

Biden wore mask for coronavirus backstage but removed it for intimate interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Outkick founder Clay Travis scolded President Joe Biden over a "mask charade" for wearing a COVID face covering backstage, but promptly removing it as he walked onstage Wednesday night during an appearance on ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Biden wore the mask until cameras panned to him and he removed it as curtains opened before he greeted Kimmel on stage with a handshake. The unmasked men also exchanged words inches apart before sitting down to conduct the interview. 

"Here’s Joe Biden wearing a mask by himself backstage and then immediately taking it off when he goes to shake hands. Anyone still buying this mask charade is either too dumb to realize they’ve been played or psychologically unstable, probably both," Travis wrote to caption video of the exchange he shared on Twitter. 

BIDEN TAKES AIM AT REPUBLICANS, TRUMP DURING APPEARANCE ON 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha took notice of Travis’ tweet and mocked Biden for waiting until he was on air to remove the mask. 

"To Clay’s point - watch this video. The president waits to be seen on camera before taking off the mask, only to shake Kimmel’s hand and speak well within 6 feet of the host for 24 minutes. Because science," Concha wrote

BIDEN INTERVIEW WITH JIMMY KIMMEL THIS WEEK WILL BE PRESIDENT'S FIRST NETWORK SIT-DOWN IN 118 DAYS

President Biden wore a mask backstage but removed it as he walked onstage Wednesday night during an appearance on ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Once the mask was off, Biden disused gun-control efforts and took aim at Republicans saying, "A lot of it is intimidation by the NRA. Look, this is not your father's Republican Party. This is a MAGA party."

Biden also painted a positive picture of the current economic conditions in the U.S., despite the fact that Americans are facing record-high inflation and soaring gas prices. 

The interview wrapped up with Biden and Kimmel discussing the forthcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that may overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Biden said he doesn't think "the country will stand for it" if the high court overrules Roe, and hinted that there are some executive orders that he could employ to counteract the outcome. He did not offer any further details about the potential executive orders.

President Biden often wears a mask for coronavirus in front of cameras.  

President Biden often wears a mask for coronavirus in front of cameras.   ((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))

Masks have polarized many Americans throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as whether to wear them has become a political issue. Many liberals and prominent Democrats have long support mask mandates and have continued to wear them after mandates were lifted, while critics of the face coverings feel they restrict personal freedoms or simply aren’t necessary for healthy individuals. 

First Lady Jill Biden accompanied the president to the taping of the show. She was seen in the live studio audience wearing a mask and sitting alongside several other members of the Biden family.

Fox News’ Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report. 

Fox News and Outkick share common ownership. 

