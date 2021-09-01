Clay Travis: Footage of pro-Antifa California teacher is exactly what many parents fear

"Outkick" founder Clay Travis joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, and ripped a California teacher who recently was caught on camera bragging about turning his students into far-left "revolutionaries" and displaying an Antifa flag.

PRO-ANTIFA TEACHER BRAGS ABOUT TURNING STUDENTS INTO 'REVOLUTIONARIES,' UNDERCOVER VIDEO SHOWS

CLAY TRAVIS: Well, this is the exact thing that I think many parents across the country fear, which is that their kids are not being given an opportunity to learn a wide variety of things in school but are instead being indoctrinated by people who want to advocate for one particular political perspective. If this teacher were showing the kids the width and breadth of all different political ideals in the United States, I think many people would say okay , that’s at least exposing them to a wide variety of things to learn, but we don’t want teachers to be bragging about how they are turning people into far left-wing zealots intentionally, especially people being paid with our own tax dollars. I think frankly it’s totally unacceptable and I’m not surprised many parents think this is symptomatic of what is going on in a larger context. This teacher does not stand alone.

