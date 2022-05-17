Clay Travis calls for IRS investigation into BLM

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis called for an IRS investigation into Black Lives Matter during its latest alleged scandal Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLAY TRAVIS: What strikes me honestly… is we need an IRS investigation. But unfortunately, the IRS only investigates people with the word "patriot" in their tag line, in their 501(c)(3)s. And look, this is, to me, emblematic of the larger story that BLM has told us and why it's such a fraud… If you look at every city where Black Lives Matter has been active in, the overall number of murders and violent crime has skyrocketed. Because the truth of the matter is this: Black lives were being protected in overwhelming numbers by police. And all of a sudden, when we decided, based on a few police officers who were behaving in a criminal fashion — and they were charged with a crime — that all police officers were bad — you couldn't even watch "COPS" on television anymore. They were offended — all of the BLM minions were — by the fact that "Paw Patrol" had a police officer. If you got young kids and you watch that, they were demanding that that be ended. This was all madness.

