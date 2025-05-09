Church fights New Jersey town over plans to seize property and turn it into park

A Christian church is fighting a New Jersey town for attempting to seize their property, alongside other land, and turn it into a waterfront park.

Christ Episcopal Church is fighting plans from Toms River, NJ officials to seize their church property, alongside three other town marinas, as part of the township's plans to revitalize the downtown community.

Bishop Sally French, in a letter to parishioners, told churchgoers that on April 30, about a day before a scheduled town meeting, officials were alerted by a concerned community member that the church's property had been "added to a proposal for an eminent domain ordinance." The church, which has been a part of the community for 160 years, says the action comes amid trying to build a homeless shelter on their property.

"As a Christian leader and a resident of New Jersey , I am troubled by the township’s move to block the faithful ministry of Christ Church and their care for those in need, and I am saddened that the mayor and township council are prioritizing pickleball courts over responding to hunger and homelessness," Bishop Sally French said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "I ask that Toms River lift the burden these proceedings have placed on our parish and diocese, and I pray that we can move forward in serving our neighbors."

Republican Mayor Rodrick told Fox News Digital he feels the plan is in the best interest of the constituents because children do not have a playground in the immediate area. The town ordinance allows officials to enter into negotiations to secure the areas or acquire them by eminent domain should the church not want to sell the property.

"We have about 20,000 residents, 5,000 households within a stone's throw of the Episcopal church," he said. "The property is very large, it's a 10-acre parcel and has a tremendous amount of parking and the parking, we would never be allowed to make that much parking on a property that size anymore. It would be very difficult... so it would be great for the kids in the local area and the families in that area to have a park that they can walk to with their kids and a playground. We're also interested in doing a skate park there."

Rodrick argued that the project, which he believes would benefit both residents and businesses, is part of a larger plan to "redevelop downtown" and make it more of a "destination" for residents. The agenda would "enhance business downtown" by bringing more customers to the area.

He also spoke to Fox News Digital about how he is proud of his budget as mayor, explaining they were "DOGE before DOGE was cool" as they cut the budget from $146 million to $135 million.

The Episcopalian church has a different take on the matter, with the bishop offering her full support to the community church.

"The people of Christ Episcopal Church have my support and gratitude for their Gospel ministry of feeding the hungry and providing shelter to unhoused people," she said. "Jesus tells us to care for the poor and vulnerable as we would care for him, and the people of Christ Church are putting that commandment into action."

Should the town acquire the property, Rodrick says the church would have time to purchase another property or may choose to consolidate churches according to the church leader’s digression, pointing to there possibly being a silver lining to consolidation for the church due to the high value of the property compared to liabilities.

"Nationwide, the Episcopal church is in steep decline. I think they lost 40,000 members last year. A lot of these Protestant churches have seen big decreases in membership. They still have a lot of these legacy costs and pensions for their pastors that they need to make payments on and it costs a lot of money. So, if you have 75 people put $10 in, and you bring in $3,000 a month, do you know what it must cost to heat a 20,000-square-foot church? So, they could probably benefit from some consolidation and many of the smaller Protestant denominations are doing that."

The church is standing alongside "approximately 150 church members, community members, clergy" and others in their fight against the ordinance, according to the website.

"Christ Church Toms River is a vital resource in the community," Mother Lisa Hoffman, rector of Christ Church in Toms River, told Fox News Digital. "Our outreach includes nearly 20 12-step meetings per week. While the members of Christ Church are disappointed with this situation, we are determined to protect our Gospel ministry."

As for next steps, the council has already voted four to three and "anticipates" it will pass for a second time four to three, according to the mayor.