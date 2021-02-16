Chuck Todd makes awkward remark amid deadly Texas winter storm: The only upside is people might wear a mask

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd raised eyebrows on Tuesday with what appeared to be a knock on Texas residents who are suffering from the fallout of a deadly winter storm.

The Lone Star State has been hit by devastating power outages after weather conditions froze parts of the electric grid. At least 10 people have died as a result of worsening conditions over the past several days.

Despite the grim news, the "Meet the Press" moderator suggested that there was at least one silver lining to come from the dangerous storm.

"The only upside here is, I assume the cold weather motivates people to wear a mask, because it's one extra layer on your face," Todd told a colleague reporting from Texas.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck reacted by tweeting he wasn't sure "whether he was trying to be jokey or taking a pot shot against Texans as backwards."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.