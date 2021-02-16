Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Chuck Todd makes awkward remark amid deadly Texas winter storm: The only upside is people might wear a mask

At least 10 people have died as a result of worsening conditions in Lone Star State

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Texas residents devastated by second day of severe power outagesVideo

Texas residents devastated by second day of severe power outages

FOX News correspondent Casey Stegall joins 'Special Report' with the latest from Dallas.

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd raised eyebrows on Tuesday with what appeared to be a knock on Texas residents who are suffering from the fallout of a deadly winter storm

The Lone Star State has been hit by devastating power outages after weather conditions froze parts of the electric grid. At least 10 people have died as a result of worsening conditions over the past several days. 

Despite the grim news, the "Meet the Press" moderator suggested that there was at least one silver lining to come from the dangerous storm. 

"The only upside here is, I assume the cold weather motivates people to wear a mask, because it's one extra layer on your face," Todd told a colleague reporting from Texas. 

MATTHEW DOWD DELETES TWEET USING DEADLY FORT WORTH PILEUP TO MOCK TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE TEAM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck reacted by tweeting he wasn't sure "whether he was trying to be jokey or taking a pot shot against Texans as backwards."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.