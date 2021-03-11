Schumer appears to roll his eyes when asked about latest Cuomo allegation

The facial expression from Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke volumes on Wednesday night as he was asked to react to the latest sexual misconduct allegation facing fellow New York Democrat, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The most recent allegation against the governor was leveled by a female aide who claims he groped her after she was summoned to the governor’s mansion last year, a person familiar with the woman’s claims said, according to a report.

Details of the woman's accusation were reported by the Albany Times-Union. The paper wrote an initial report with fewer details Tuesday. Her identity has not been released.

Cuomo called the allegations "gut-wrenching," but denied them.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ALL AVOID ON-AIR COVERAGE OF SIXTH CUOMO ACCUSER AFTER STORY BROKE

Before cutting to a commercial break on Wednesday night during an interview, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell teased to viewers that he'd be asking the Senate Majority Leader about the latest Cuomo developments.

"When we come back, there's a couple of things I have to ask you about- the filibuster rules and the Albany Times Union tonight has new reporting on Governor Cuomo I want you to get your reaction to that," O'Donnell told Schumer.

The Democrat reacted with a brief, yet dramatic eye roll before nodding along to the "Last Word" host.

Following the commercial break and grilling Schumer on his stance of the filibuster, O'Donnell then pointed the "new information of a new accuser" of the governor, though he avoided sharing the specific details to viewers.

"You have said up to now that let the investigation take its course, is there anything about these new allegations that is changing your view of this?" O'Donnell asked.

"Well, every one of these allegations is really serious, really troubling, and needs to be carefully, carefully looked at," Schumer responded. "I have always said that sexual harassment is just not tolerable in our society and we know that. And so early I called for an independent investigation."

Schumer went on to express his "great deal of faith" in New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been overseeing multiple Cuomo investigations, insisting she will "uncover everything" and will "turn over every stone."

"She has subpoena power for both records and witnesses," Schumer continued. And I am also confident that she will resist any outside interference, political or otherwise. I have faith in her."