Christie says he's in to win, depicts Trump as 'juvenile' who should be 'sent to his room, not White House'

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie spoke to Fox News following conjecture he is only in the 2024 GOP presidential sweeps to knock Donald Trump out of the race.

Christie, who was a former close ally of Trump's and one who is credited with successfully suggesting presidential appointees like FBI Director Christopher Wray, told "Special Report" his onetime pal is unfit to hold office – while underlining his priority is to win the primary.

The Morris County Republican told Fox News it was not him that changed over recent years, but Trump.

"I've known him for 22 years. And what I was hoping to do by endorsing him early [in 2016], recognizing that he had won in New Hampshire, he had won in South Carolina and almost won in Iowa, [that] he was the nominee. And I thought as a longtime friend, I could make him a better candidate and a better president – I was wrong."

As for his current position garnering 1% in the latest GOP primary polling, Christie said it just shows he must work hard and articulate why the GOP requires a change.

"To all my Republican friends out there, I say I'm tired of losing, and I know you are, too. ‘18, ’20, '22. We've done a ton of losing," he said. "And this is the result of this is Joe Biden in the White House."

Christie added that many of the things that are going wrong in the country can also be attributed to Trump's own "political failures."

"First thing we have to deal with is the problem within our own party. That's where the system works."

Addressing the more-than-50% of the Republican electorate primed to vote for him again, Christie said many may be backing the mogul now, but he may suffer the same fate as his onetime foil, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who was seen as an early shoo-in for the 2016 Republican nomination.

Christie also dismissed Trump's criticism from a recent "Hannity" town hall, where he mocked the ex-governor for leaving Trenton with near-single-digit approval rating – and how he said the ex-governor's has a purported "psychological problem with size."

Christie said the Garden State is overwhelmingly Democratic, quipping that a conservative holding office for two terms there is undoubtedly going to ruffle feathers. As for Trump's "size" taunts, Christie said it proves the former president is a "juvenile."

"Only children talk like that," he said, adding that Trump never demeaned him when he reportedly offered him several cabinet posts, including chief of staff and DHS secretary.

"The minute you speak out against him … he lashes back out like a child. And if you or I were raising that child, we'd send them to their room, not to the White House."

Christie however defended Trump against some of the indictments brought against him, saying the New York case brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg was "political."

He also said his onetime boss James Comey was wrong when he said the 2024 victor "must be Joe Biden."

Prior to his governorship, Christie was the Bush-appointed U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, thereby working under then-Deputy Attorney General Comey.

"Jim Comey should have done his job as FBI director, and we wouldn't have been in nearly the fix we were in; we wouldn't have the Russia investigation," Christie said, adding that along with himself, several other candidates have shown they believe in the rule of law – naming Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"Donald Trump is not committed to the rule of law. And he proved that."