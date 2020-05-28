Chris Wallace: Twitter going down a dangerous 'slope' with Trump fact-checking

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace joined the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday to discuss President Trump's feud with Twitter, saying the social media giant may have taken the wrong step by "fact-checking" the president's claims about mail-in voting.

"The danger in that is, once you go down that slope, unless you're going to fact-check everything everybody says -- and Lord knows, are there things the president says that aren't true? Yes," Wallace said. "Are there things that Joe Biden says and Democrats say that aren't true? Yes. So if you're going to fact check the president, are you going to fact check Joe Biden? If you're going to fact check, you know, some Republican congressman, are you going to fact check a Democratic congressman? And so it becomes a very dangerous thing."

"[If] you don't fact check everybody, then people are going to see bias," Wallace went on, adding that Twitter was running the risk of "becoming a third party in the ring" during a contentious election year and "may regret it."

"I'm in the truth business," Wallace said later in the podcast, "and I'd be perfectly happy if everything politicians said is fact-checked and everything I say is fact-checked. That's fine.

"But you can't do it. You just can't. And there's always going to be some bias in what you decide is so false, that needs to be fact-checked. And that just lends itself to the argument that there's political bias, political favoritism in what you call out and what you don't."

The anchor also commented on the death of George Floyd following his arrest by Minneapolis police, calling it "outrageous."

"When you see the video, and you see this man and, you know, he was handcuffed and he was handcuffed behind his back, and for minute after minute -- I think four to five minutes -- he's begging, 'Please, I can't breathe. Please let me up.' And the guy has his knee and it seems his full weight pressed on his neck," Wallace said. "That was, you know, I mean, that's outrageous."

Wallace called on political leaders to speak out about a recent string of racially charged incidents across America, including Floyd's case, which he called "maybe the worst of all."

"People, leaders, need to speak out about that. And, you know, not to fan the flames, and Lord knows we don't want riots, but to say we understand and we're going to fix [or] try to fix this," Wallace said. "This is unacceptable behavior in this country in the year 2020."

