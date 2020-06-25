Chris Wallace pans John Bolton's White House tell-all: 'It is a bore'

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s new book recounting his time in the Trump administration "is a bore."

"I've got a copy of it and I've been reading it ... " Wallace told host Chris Foster. "I mean, it's like he just disgorged his diary ... Literally, you'll be reading and you see, 'At 11:00 on this day, I had this meeting with these people and at 12:00, I had this meeting with these people.' And, you know, sometimes the meeting is really interesting and sometimes the meeting did nothing.

"There just seems to have been no editor to say, ‘Well, let’s forget the meeting at 11 that didn’t accomplish anything,'” Wallace continued. “So, you find yourself skimming through the book to find the good stuff -- and there is some good stuff, there's some interesting stuff -- but, boy, you've got to wade through it.”

Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," was released Tuesday and drew the ire of President Trump, who tweeted that Bolton was a "washed up creepster" who "should be in jail ... for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information."

Last weekend, a federal judge allowed the work to be released, but tore into Bolton for having “gambled” with national security.

The Justice Department had sought an injunction and a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of "The Room Where It Happened," saying that the book contained classified information and that Bolton had deliberately bypassed the necessary classification review process that he had agreed to.

Wallace predicted that Bolton's book is "going to do very well for a couple of weeks" thanks to the advance publicity and leaked details that were published in the media.

"I think that happens with a lot of these tell-all books," he added. "You read the story in The New York Times or The Washington Post and you say, 'Well, OK, I just saved myself 30 bucks.'"

