Chris Stirewalt: Why Super Tuesday looks like it will backfire on Democrats

The move by some states – including California and Texas – to move up their primaries to Super Tuesday appears that it's going to backfire on the Democratic Party, Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt argued on the "I'll Tell You What" podcast.

Speaking alongside "The Daily Briefing" anchor Dana Perino, Stirewalt said that the party establishment appears to have believed that a candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden would be in a strong position and knock out Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., early in the process.

"The hope that the Democratic establishment had – which is why they stupidly moved up all of their big primaries to a super duper Tuesday with a third of the delegates – was that there would be an establishment front-runner strong enough and that they wanted to make it end sooner, so that they could knock out Bernie and go on to the races.

"But instead, what they've done is advantage Sanders. And they did it because they thought they would be in a better position than they are. And they thought they would have a better candidate than shoutin' Joe [Biden]," he pointed out.

Sanders appears to be in a strong position to have a sizable delegate lead after the March 3 contests, with several candidates splitting up the votes behind him. With both California and Texas, the nation’s two most populous states, holding primaries on Tuesday, around 40 percent on Americans will be voting on Super Tuesday.

Perino and Stirewalt went on to discuss the various scenarios for how it could play out, with Stirewalt arguing that only Mike Bloomberg is in a position to potentially overperform on Super Tuesday and start to steal some momentum from Sanders going forward.