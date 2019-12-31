Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Chris Stirewalt on a potential Biden running mate: 'Unless the ghost of Dwight Eisenhower shows up, I doubt that he is going to pick a Republican'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Chris Stirewalt tells 'America's Newsroom's' Sandra Smith a Biden-Republican ticket is 'pretty far-fetched.'

A Joe Biden and Republican ticket in 2020 is "pretty far-fetched," Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt said Tuesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Stirewalt said that the former vice president's strategy seems to be to "say a lot of words" after he made waves while speaking in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Monday.

The 2020 presidential candidate told a crowd he would consider naming a Republican running mate in his bid for the presidency.

JOE BIDEN SAYS HE'D BE WILLING TO NAME A REPUBLICAN AS HIS 2020 VP NOMINEE -- BUT THERE'S A CATCH

However, the top-tier Democrat added, "I can't think of one right now."

"No, I'm serious," he said. "No. Here's what I mean. Let me finish. You know, there's some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here's the problem right now with the well-known ones: they've got to step up," he said, sparking laughter from the audience.

"I'm not being a wise guy," he stated.

"Joe Biden's strategy is to cover the entire Earth," Stirewalt told Smith. "He's like a woodchipper of verbiage and he is just going to spray it out -- especially in the early states."

"There [are] 3 to 5 inches of accumulation already on the ground in Iowa and New Hampshire," he said. "And it's stuff you say."

"Look, unless the ghost of Dwight Eisenhower shows up, I doubt that he is going to pick a Republican," Stirewalt stated.

Stirewalt said that the only way Biden would pick a Republican running mate is if he got to the Democratic Convention and it "looked like his real problem was in the suburbs."

A December Real Clear Politics poll shows Biden besting President Trump during the general election in a head-to-head matchup 48.5 percent to 44 percent.

"That should actually be the place where he is strong, but if he is actually weak there -- and he needs to compensate -- you could see him picking a former Republican or something like that," said Stirewalt.

"But, that sounds pretty far-fetched," he concluded.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com