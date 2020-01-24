Chris Stirewalt: This Democratic candidate is the 'great bust' of the 2020 election cycle

Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt called Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren the "great bust" of the 2020 election cycle Friday while reacting to her encounter with an Iowa voter.

"Elizabeth Warren is one of many Democrats who misjudged what the Democratic electorate looks like because they spend too much time on Twitter and think that 'woke' activism is where it's at," Stirewalt said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Friday.

WARREN PLEDGES TO BYPASS CONGRESS IF NEEDED TO WIPE OUT STUDENT LOAN DEBT

An angry father confronted Warren, D-Mass., telling her those who responsibly saved to pay for student loans themselves would get “screwed” under her student debt cancellation plan.

"I just wanted to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I've saved all my money. She doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?" the father asked Warren in a photo line after a presidential campaign town hall in Grimes, Iowa, on Monday.

“Of course not,” Warren answered, without hesitation.

Stirewalt said that many voters have the same concerns as the father before adding that the encounter explained why former Vice President Joe Biden was leading the national Democratic primary polls.

"There are millions of Democratic voters out there who do the right things, who work two jobs, who pay their dues, who do all of the right stuff to send their kids to school. And what Elizabeth Warren is proposing is, for a lot of people with master's degrees and doctorates and highly educated folks, to absolve them of debt that they racked up along the way," Stirewalt said. "That's why Joe Biden is winning. That's why Joe Biden is ahead, is because he can talk to that voter. She just can't figure it out."

Later in the encounter, the man accused Warren of laughing at him, which she denied.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what you’re doing," the man can be heard telling Warren. "We did the right thing and we get screwed."

“I appreciate your time,” Warren responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stirewalt panned Warren's response.

"Her almost contemptuous attitude toward him, the disdain, the mockery, almost that she treats this person with, tells you why she has never lived up to the hype that was created for her by the political press," Stirewalt said. "She has been the great bust of this cycle."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this article.