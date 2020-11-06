Longtime ally Chris Christie calls on Trump to provide evidence of election fraud

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and longtime ally to President Trump pushed back on the president on Thursday, urging Trump to provide evidence of claims that Democrats are attempting to “steal” the 2020 election.

Trump on Thursday said during a White House press conference he and his campaign will “not allow corruption to steal” the election, while maintaining that he will win the 2020 presidential race despite a dwindling path toward reelection as votes continue to come in.

The president, speaking from the James S. Brady press briefing room Thursday evening, said that his “goal is to defend the integrity of the election.” He made multiple claims that have been disputed, and Christie, his longtime advisor and who is also an ABC News political analyst, didn’t seem to like what he heard.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the ballot a number of times myself. I’ve won, I’ve lost. And so, as a candidate, you’re even more invested in the integrity of the system,” Christie said on ABC News following Trump’s comment.

“If this stuff is going on that the president is talking about … it would undercut everything that we believe in in our system. But as a prosecutor, that’s like asking me to indict someone without showing me any evidence,” Christie continued. “If you’re gonna say those things from behind the podium at the White House, it’s his right to do it, it’s his right to pursue legal action, but show us the evidence.”

Christie said “we heard nothing today about any evidence” of the president’s claims.

“I wanna know what backs up what he said so that I can analyze it,” Christie added. “And let me tell you, if he’s right I’ll be outraged… and if he’s wrong then the American people are going to be able make the judgment about this election that the results have been fair. This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. We cannot permit inflammation without information.”

Trump has claimed fraud and malfeasance on the part of Democrats in the days after Election Day.

“We were winning in all of the key locations by a lot, and miraculously, our numbers started getting whittled away in secret,” Trump said.

The president has also continuously lambasted the mail-in voting, saying that it was ripe for fraud and, on Thursday, that it would “destroy our system.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans voted by mail to avoid gathering in crowds at polling places. Despite the president's claims, election officials and polling experts said there is very little proof that mail-in voting is any more susceptible to fraud than voting in person.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states throughout the nation this week, seeking access for poll watching.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.