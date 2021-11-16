Chris Christie: Independents who supported Joe Biden have 'buyer's remorse'

Former governor of NJ and "Republican Rescue" author Chris Christie argued Independents who voted for President Biden have "buyer's remorse" because of various policies and issues plaguing the administration. Christie joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to outline a Republican path to victory for the upcoming elections, explaining it as a "real contrast" to the Biden administration's current agenda.

JOE BIDEN, SENATE DEMOCRATS ‘IN FOR A RUDE AWAKENING’ IN 2022, NEW GOP AD SAYS

CHRIS CHRISTIE: That's exactly right, Steve. It is to lay out for them on the economy, on crime, on education, on taxes and spending. What our vision is for the future, and it's a conservative vision and one that's a real contrast to what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are trying to do. And you know, the worst thing a politician can do is to run one way and govern another. Joe Biden said he's going to be a uniter. He's going to moderate the country, bring it together. He has governed like he's left of FDR, and independents who voted for him last November really have buyer's remorse now, and they're very angry. And you saw some of them speaking out in Virginia and New Jersey just two weeks ago.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: