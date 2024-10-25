Expand / Collapse search
Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'

Chris Christie argued Harris still needed to reach undecided voters, with 10 days to go until the election

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Chris Christie told "The View" that voters still don't "know" Vice President Harris and she had not distinguished herself enough from President Biden.

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie argued with the liberal hosts of ABC's "The View" on Friday's show after he insisted that Vice President Harris still had more work to do to convince voters to support her. There are just 11 days until Election Day.

Christie suggested that undecided voters still didn't "know" Harris and that she had failed to distinguish herself from President Biden and his policies.

"Ten days ago I would've told you that she's going to win. And I think she's had a bad ten days," he began.

 "There’s advantages and disadvantages to coming into the race this late. The advantage is she didn’t have to go through all the primaries and go through all of that that goes on that wears you down a bit. But the disadvantage is people don’t know her," he said.

JOY BEHAR TELLS CHRIS CHRISTIE TO ‘SHUT UP’ FOR FAILING TO EXPLICITLY SAY HE'LL VOTE FOR HARRIS

Christie View

Chris Christie said he was no longer sure Vice President Harris would win the 2024 election.

"She's been vice president for four years!" co-host Sunny Hostin cut in. "How could they not know her?"

Christie defended his comment by saying that the job of vice-president keeps you out of "focus" from the public, before co-host Joy Behar also interrupted.

"Why do they keep accusing her of doing nothing when she was vice president?" Behar exclaimed. "What did Mike Pence do?"

Christie went on to say that Harris needs to make clear to voters what she would do differently from President Biden, after she's struggled to answer this question in multiple interviews.

The View with Chris Christie

Former Gov. of New Jersey, Chris Christie, argued with the liberal co-hosts of "The View" about what Vice President Harris needed to do to secure the 2024 race. (ABC/Screenshot)

"I watched you guys that day. When you asked her, you know, ‘what would you do different than Biden?’ She didn’t say it. I got to believe there are things she would disagree with him on. You’re human beings and she is a bright woman with a mind of her own and she clearly is going to have times where she looked at President Biden and said, 'Eh, I wouldn’t do that.' Say it!" he said.

"They've had a successful administration though, and she's not going to throw him under the bus," Hostin pushed back.

"There's a difference, Sunny, between throwing him under the bus and saying, I had an honest disagreement with someone on x., whatever it is. You can have an honest disagreement with someone you have enormous respect for," Christie said.

"Compared to the other side, that's nothing!" Behar retorted.

HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Voters make selections at their voting booths inside an early voting site on October 17, 2024 in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Several counties effected by Hurricane Helene saw a large turnout of residents for the first day of early voting in Western North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Christie said "the point" he was making was that undecided voters will not make their decision on whether they "hate Trump enough" but whether they feel confident that Harris would make a good president.

"They're open to her. She’s got to close the deal and that’s why I think, even now ten days out, it’s too early to say someone or the other is going to win," he said.

Later in the segment, fellow co-host Ana Navarro lashed out at Christie, saying that he was "holding to her a higher standard" than Trump by saying she hadn't honed in on her closing message to voters.

Ana Navarro

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro lashed out at Chris Christie for focusing on the Harris campaign's problems with voters. (Screenshot/ABC)

"You're spending all this time criticizing Kamala!" she said.

"I'm not criticizing," Christie said. 

"Sounds like criticism to me," Navarro reacted.

"Well then you've got to open your ears. What I'm saying is trying to give her suggestions on how I think she can close the deal. That's the difference. The bottom line is, I'm not here to be a cheerleader for her…she has an opportunity to go up," Christie responded.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.