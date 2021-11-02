Chris Christie: Biden falling asleep at climate summit sends wrong message to the world

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that President Biden dozing off during opening speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is sending the wrong message about America.

CHRIS CHRISTIE: What you see out there is the continuing work of the Biden administration and this president in particular for running around the world…apologizing for the United States. That's not what a president should be doing, and it doesn't make us have a greater standing in the world and make us makes us have a lesser one. When you combine with that, that our president falls asleep during what he says is an ‘extraordinarily important and vital climate summit,’ that's just the wrong image to send about America's vitality, about America's energy, about America's leadership in the world. I don't understand what this president has done.



