Chip Roy torches GOP senators who voted for Ukraine aid without border security: 'An abomination'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, joined "Faulkner Focus," Tuesday, to call out the Senate after it passed a $95 billion bill for Ukraine and Israel, without border security provisions. Roy called the bill an "abomination" and said the 22 Republican senators who voted for it "should be ashamed."

CHIP ROY: I think I might submit a bill pretty soon to rename Texas to Ukraine. Then maybe this administration and senators will work on securing the border of the United States…



…I've never seen the nursing home known as the United States Senate work harder than when it comes to spending the American people's money for foreign wars. That's what's going on here. And by the way, is there anything more cynical than having Republicans sitting around defending their votes to send $60 billion to Ukraine, than saying that it will help our defense-industrial base, that that will help American businesses. Since when do we have economic development that is being driven by funding war overseas? That's what's happening in the U.S. Senate, because anybody that's sane and sees what's happening at our southern border would know that you cannot fund foreign wars, while our border is wide open and exposed to criminals and lawlessness and terrorists that are coming across the border.

We're still feeling it in Texas, even though, thanks to Governor Abbott and those that have been fighting down in Eagle Pass, most of the numbers are now heading to Arizona and California. But this is an ongoing problem. You know, 7,000 cross the other day, 139 of them were Chinese foreign nationals. That's where the priority of the American people is. That's where my priority is. And I think that is where the priority is for Speaker Mike Johnson. He was pretty clear yesterday that this abomination of a bill that came out of the Senate, that those 22 Republicans should not have voted for, that that bill will be dead when it comes to the House.

The Senate passed a $95 billion national security supplemental package to assist Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific after a tedious procedural process that came to an end early Tuesday morning.

The final vote was 70 to 29, with 22 Republicans voting yes. Democratic Sens. Peter Welch and Jeff Merkley, plus independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, voted no.

The supplemental package does not include any border security provisions and comes as the national debt soars above $34 trillion. Calls to offset the spending with cuts elsewhere went unheeded.

Several Republicans spent hours — since the beginning of the weekend — collectively filibustering the package on the Senate floor. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, committed to filibustering the bill for four hours on Saturday and continued early Tuesday.

The package includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and nearly $5 billion for the Indo-Pacific. Democrats brought the package up for a vote after Republicans had blocked the $118 billion package that also included numerous border and immigration provisions — negotiated by a group of bipartisan senators and Biden officials — last Wednesday.

