China 'laughing their heads off' Biden admin's 'botched' handling of flying objects: Rep. Stewart

After three additional objects were downed, the Biden administration is facing more pushback over its response to the first Chinese spy craft which was allowed to fly across the U.S. for nearly a week before it was shot down over the South Carolina coast. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, argued the Chinese are "laughing their heads off" in response to the administration's handling of four objects flying in U.S. airspace.

US SIDEWINDER MISSILE THAT MISSED ‘OBJECT’ LANDED ‘HARMLESSLY’ IN LAKE HURON, MILLEY SAYS

CHRIS STEWART: Well, once again, How do you think Chinese leadership is reacting? They are surely laughing their heads off over this. And as they watch the political dynamics play out here in the U.S. [It's] very important for us… to go back and to look at the original balloon and to understand their surveillance capability and to know what information they collected on these very important, very sensitive military sites.