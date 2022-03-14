US needs to stand up to China, who is ‘all in’ with Russia: Sen. Lindsey Graham

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Fox & Friends" Monday that the U.S. needs to stand up to China while the Russia-Ukraine war is ongoing, urging America to go after anybody who tries to ‘prop up’ Vladimir Putin. His comments come on the heels of U.S. officials, retired military personnel, and more warning that Chinese President Xi Jinping is watching closely as to how the Biden administration responds to the Russian president in the wake of his invasion into Ukraine.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: I mean, the [Xi's] only problem is with Putin that he’s ineffective. He doesn’t have a problem with the fact that Putin’s murdering people on an industrial scale as a war criminal. The problem he has is that he is taking so long. China is all in with Russia. What I propose we do, if the Chinese are helping arm Russia and providing assistance to get around international sanctions, that we put secondary sanctions on China--that we go after anybody and everybody who tries to prop up the war criminal Putin. If we don’t do that, I think we’re missing an opportunity to further isolate Russia and finally in my lifetime, since Trump left anyway, stand up to China.

