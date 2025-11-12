Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Chicago sues Trump DOJ over 'unlawful' DEI restrictions on federal policing grants

Mayor Brandon Johnson claimed the Trump administration was holding the city 'hostage' over a 'political agenda'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Chicago crime numbers plunge after federal enforcement blitz Video

Chicago crime numbers plunge after federal enforcement blitz

Fox News' Mike Tobin reports on the dramatic numbers coming out of Chicago on crime. CBP senior advisor Ron Vitiello breaks down Operation Midway Blitz's success and why the mission in the Windy City isn’t over.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Wednesday that the city has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Justice (DOJ) over what he called "unlawful" and "illegal" diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) restrictions.

In a press release, Johnson's office said that the lawsuit centers around a $6.25 million grant under the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. 

The mayor’s office is challenging new conditions imposed under the Trump administration that require cities to certify that grant funds will not be used for programs related to DEI initiatives.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS BEG FOR MORE HELP AS CRIME WREAKS 'HAVOC’ ON NEIGHBORHOODS

U.S. Department of Justice logo

The U.S. Department of Justice requires cities to certify that they will not fund programs related to DEI initiatives. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

The mayor's office alleged that the conditions were not authorized by Congress and hold policing funds "hostage to the administration’s political agenda."

"Chicago will not be intimidated into abandoning our values or compromising our safety," Johnson said in a statement. 

"Putting the safety of Chicagoans in jeopardy in pursuit of political ends is simply reprehensible. Community policing is fundamental to building a safer city and upholding diversity is an essential part of who we are as a city," he added. 

CHICAGO MAYOR REPEATEDLY DODGES MSNBC QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER CITY NEEDS MORE POLICE

ICE agents and Chicago mayor

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, right, also criticized conditions requiring cities not to resist federal immigration enforcement in the city. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Johnson continued, "We will not back down from that commitment, and we will fight to ensure that we receive every single dollar that is entitled to Chicago. My administration will continue to hold the Trump administration accountable for their attempts to withhold vital public safety resources for Chicagoans."

Conditions for grant funds also require that cities do not restrict assistance with federal civil immigration enforcement, a topic on which Johnson has frequently attacked President Donald Trump.

Chicago, along with the city of St. Paul, Minnesota, which joined the lawsuit, is asking the court to rule the conditions illegal.

PRITZKER SUES TRUMP TO BLOCK NATIONAL GUARD ACTION IN ILLINOIS

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a press conference following President Donald Trump’s comments about possibly sending U.S. troops to Chicago and Baltimore.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that his city is part of dozens of legal actions taken against the Trump administration. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor's office and the DOJ for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

According to the press release, Johnson has been a part of more than 40 legal actions against the Trump administration.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Johnson filed a similar lawsuit against the Trump administration over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant conditions that also require cities to certify that they do not have "programs that advance or promote DEI, DEIA, or discriminatory equity ideology."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue