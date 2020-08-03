Ex-Chicago police union chief blasts 'revolving door' bail policies, lack of support for cops

Chicago’s revolving door policies when it comes to criminal justice and the lack of support for the city’s police are not helping reduce violence there, Metropolitan Crime Commission spokesperson Kevin Graham said on Monday.

“The first problem is that when we get to the court system, we’re getting no bonds or low bonds and they’re going right back out. We’re putting people who are doing violent crime on home monitoring – on bracelets and they are out shooting people,” the former Chicago police union president, told “America’s Newsroom.”

CHICAGO HOMICIDES INCREASE 50 PERCENT IN 2020, DATA SHOWS

Meanwhile, tragedy struck Friday evening when Janari Ricks, a 9-year-old who was playing with a group of friends, died after being hit in the chest by a gunman who walked up and opened fire, investigators say.

Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Brian McDermott told the Sun-Times newspaper that Ricks “was an unintended target," and now a $4,000 reward is being offered for information about the person who pulled the trigger. The host of "One Nation with Lawrence Jones" said Ricks had dreamed of becoming a basketball player.

“It’s ruined and no one cares about that as well,” Jones said.

A series of shootings over the weekend in Chicago left nine people dead and 25 wounded, closing out a violent July in which murders there more than doubled compared with the same month last year, reports say.

Graham said people have to be held accountable, prosecuted and held in jail, and the police need to be supported.

“We just had somebody who had an ankle bracelet [monitor] less than a month ago. He was out on the street and he wound up getting into a shootout with police. These are a revolving door of what’s going around the metropolitan area of Chicago.”