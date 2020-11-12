Chicago mayor's lockdown orders, 'canceling' of Thanksgiving draw pushback

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced intense backlash Thursday for her recent round of lockdown orders, which came days after she joined large crowds celebrating Joe Biden's election victory.

Amid national spikes of coronavirus cases, the Windy City's top Democrat announced a 30-day stay-at-home advisory that will take effect Monday.

The advisory calls on all Chicagoans to do the following: "Stay home unless for essential reasons, Stop having guests over — including family members you do not live with, Avoid non-essential travel, Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans," Lightfoot summarized on Twitter.

The orders suggest Lightfoot has been taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously. But just last Saturday, she was seen maskless while touting the projected victory of President-elect Biden in a video she shared on her Twitter account.

"This is a great day for our city. This is a great day for our country. We get to take our democracy back," Lightfoot exclaimed into a megaphone causing the crowd around her to cheer.

The video shows a mask dangling from one of Lightfoot's ears as the people surrounding her failing to practice social distancing guidelines.

Critics took notice of what they considered to be blatant hypocrisy.

"People couldn’t be with their loved ones in their final moments on this earth, families couldn’t hold funerals and grieve together, churches were closed under threat of penalty, but Lori Lightfoot can flout all the rules and scream into a megaphone," radio host Dana Loesch reacted.

"Democratic Hypocrisy - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins thousands in the streets to praise Joe Biden; 1-week later she issues an order telling people to stay home, stop having guests over, and cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans," Washington Examiner contributor Mark Vargas said.

"4 days after Mayor Lightfoot addressed a huge crowd (maskless) to celebrate election results, she announced a stay-at-home advisory for Chicago. Numbers are out of control, the advisory might be smart! But needlessly hurt her credibility with this," Dispatch reporter Declan Garvey tweeted.

"Whoa who is this unmasked speaker shouting into a super spreader event crowd? Someone call security!" attorney Harmeet Dhillon exclaimed.

"This is OK but Thanksgiving isn't? Again it's the disgusting hypocrisy of America's political leadership that has contributed to a lack of trust in health guidances at the exact moment that trust is needed. The Crowds Good / Crowds Bad stance depending on politics has cost lives," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy summarized.

The Chicago mayor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.