Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'

Brandon Johnson is a progressive candidate who is challenging incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Democratic primary

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson released a policy plan Monday that would increase taxes on middle and upper class Chicago residents in order to fund increased government social spending. 

As part of his plan, Johnson has pledged to "make the suburbs, airlines & ultra-rich pay their fair share". 

The progressive candidate seeks to create $800 million in new government revenue to help pay for his proposed $1 billion in new spending. 

Ja'Mal Green, 4th ward city council member Sophia King, state Rep. Kam Buckner, Willie Wilson, teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, former public schools CEO Paul Vallas, Mayor Lightfoot, 6th ward council member Roderick Sawyer, and Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia. (Fox 32)

"The suburban tax base utilizes Chicago’s infrastructure to earn their disproportionately higher income, yet their taxes fund already wealthy towns. A Metra ‘city surcharge’ will raise $40 million from the suburbs," Johnson's plan states.

Johnson's plan also includes a so-called "head tax" on businesses, which will tax them per employee they have on payroll. Some fear this will discourage hiring and incentivize companies to reduce jobs. Another component of his plan includes increasing the city's hotel tax, which is already the highest in the United States.

However, Johnson stated he was against raising property taxes for city residents. 

"As mayor, Brandon Johnson will not raise property taxes on Chicago families. Property taxes are already painfully high," his campaign stated. 

Chicago mayoral candidate and Cook County commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks during a press conference outside of City Hall to explain his proposed agenda if elected mayor on January 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Other campaign priorities for Johnson include reducing racial income disparities, confronting climate change, advocating for abortion, and maintaining Chicago as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants.

Johnson currently serves on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, representing the 1st district. Last September, the Chicago Teachers Union voted to endorse Johnson and encouraged him to get in the race. He was also endorsed by the progressive group, United Working Families. He is competing in a crowded democratic primary field that includes the incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot waves after being sworn in during her inauguration ceremony Monday, May 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot is leading the field in her re-election campaign according to her internal campaign polling. The Chicago mayoral election will be held on February 28.

