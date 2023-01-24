Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson released a policy plan Monday that would increase taxes on middle and upper class Chicago residents in order to fund increased government social spending.

As part of his plan, Johnson has pledged to "make the suburbs, airlines & ultra-rich pay their fair share".

The progressive candidate seeks to create $800 million in new government revenue to help pay for his proposed $1 billion in new spending.

"The suburban tax base utilizes Chicago’s infrastructure to earn their disproportionately higher income, yet their taxes fund already wealthy towns. A Metra ‘city surcharge’ will raise $40 million from the suburbs," Johnson's plan states.

Johnson's plan also includes a so-called "head tax" on businesses, which will tax them per employee they have on payroll. Some fear this will discourage hiring and incentivize companies to reduce jobs. Another component of his plan includes increasing the city's hotel tax, which is already the highest in the United States.

However, Johnson stated he was against raising property taxes for city residents.

"As mayor, Brandon Johnson will not raise property taxes on Chicago families. Property taxes are already painfully high," his campaign stated.

Other campaign priorities for Johnson include reducing racial income disparities, confronting climate change, advocating for abortion, and maintaining Chicago as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants.

Johnson currently serves on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, representing the 1st district. Last September, the Chicago Teachers Union voted to endorse Johnson and encouraged him to get in the race. He was also endorsed by the progressive group, United Working Families. He is competing in a crowded democratic primary field that includes the incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot is leading the field in her re-election campaign according to her internal campaign polling. The Chicago mayoral election will be held on February 28.