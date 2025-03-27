Chicago cops reportedly scolded over unprofessional appearance in internal memo

A leader of the Chicago Police Department is cracking down on the unprofessional appearance of some officers and threatening discipline for those who don't present themselves well, according to an internal memo obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Officers were reminded to make sure their uniforms were "clean and serviceable" without holes or tears, and told not to wear hoodies underneath uniforms or tactical pants. They were also told that shirts should be worn "under the quarter zip," according to the Sun-Times report.

They must also abstain from having "faddish" hairstyles, goatees or wearing earrings while on duty. Only neutral colored nail polish is allowed.

"We have spoken about this for the past 18 months and we are still not addressing the officers in the districts in regards to this!" Area 5 Deputy Chief William Betancourt reportedly said in the memo addressed to commanders of districts under Area 5.

Roll calls will now include a uniform and appearance inspection and those who are found in violation of the dress code will be written up, according to the report.

District officers, supervisors, commanders and captains could face disciplinary action for repeated uniform and appearance guideline violations, the report said.

"If you cannot handle your positions/ranks and do what is asked of all supervisors, please let me know, l will ask the Chief to assign someone who can," Betancourt reportedly said in the email.

Supervisors should consider how officers present themselves when handing out merit-based promotions, Betancourt also reportedly advised.

"I will be attending roll calls unannounced, if your Lts and Sgts cannot get this together, they can expect to be written up as well," he said.

The Chicago Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.