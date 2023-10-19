Cher says she'll leave US if Trump retakes White House in 2024: 'I almost got an ulcer the last time'

Singer Cher claims she will leave the United States if former President Trump defeats President Biden in next year's election.

"I almost got an ulcer the last time," she told The Guardian in an interview published this week. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the United States]."

The "Believe" singer has long been outspoken against the former president and current Republican front-runner, including with a June 2015 tweet when she jokingly vowed to leave Earth if Trump were to win a first term.

"IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED, I'M MOVING TO JUPITER," she wrote at the time, following in line with a string of celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Handler and others, who also vowed to make moves if the business magnate took the Oval Office.

Trump defeated the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. After losing his re-election bid to Biden in 2020, Trump is trying to become only the second president in U.S. history to win non-consecutive terms.

An overwhelming number of the stars who vowed to make moves the first time Trump won never followed through, including Cher, who has since remained among Trump's vocal critics.

The star, for instance, slammed him as a "f---ing traitor" in a separate tweet from July 2016. She also blasted him while being recognized and awarded during a special mention at VH1’s "Trailblazer Honors" in 2019.

"When I see Trump spew his hatred and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off, but I also feel really uneasy. Then I see Nancy [Pelosi] come on TV and I think, ‘It’s all good, Nancy is in the House,'" she said at the time.

Trump holds a consistent, commanding polling lead over his Republican challengers, with one recent Fox News poll indicating his support among Republican primary voters is hovering around 60%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second place at 13% and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 10%.

