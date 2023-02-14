Chelsea Handler ripped as ‘sad’ and ‘depressing’ for video mocking parents, bragging about childless existence

Twitter users dunked on a recent comedy video featuring "The Daily Show" guest host Chelsea Handler ripping on people who have criticized her for opting out of having kids.

While guest hosting the Comedy Central talk show last week, the 47-year-old comedian appeared in a satirical video bragging about her life without kids to prove to naysayers that she is enjoying doing "whatever the f--- I feel like" and loving it.

The video went viral on Tuesday, with conservative critics insisting that Handler’s triumphant and vulgar video was a desperate attempt to mask her "lonely life."

CHELSEA HANDLER REVEALS WHY SHE SPLIT WITH EX-BOYFRIEND JO KOY

Titled "Day In the Life of A Childless Woman," Handler’s video opened with her describing a sex-related morning ritual she indulges in instead of taking rambunctious kids to school. She stated, "I wake up at 6 AM. I remember that I have no kids to take to school, so I take an edible, masturbate, and go back to sleep."

The video became more over-the-top as it continued. Handler described getting up at 12:30 PM to "get ready for a busy day of doing whatever the f--- I feel like."

In a critique of exhausted moms and dads, Handler said, "I put on my most impractical and stylish shoes since I won’t be chasing a child around the grocery store." Continuing, she mentioned traveling to her "fave spot in Paris to grab a croissant," and noted that the plane ride over is peaceful enough to meditate on because "I have no screaming kids."

The video became more fantastical with Handler describing how she teleported back home from France so she could go out and have a one-night stand "with whatever hot guy" she met on a dating app that night.

The video depicted Handler texting her date, asking, "Wanna f--- tonight?"

The clip ended on a ridiculous note, with the comedian bragging about have the time to build a time machine to go back and "kill baby Hitler." She then concluded, "It’s amazing what you can do when you have this much free time."

LATE-NIGHT HOSTS HANDLER, MEYERS AND MORE INSULT PRO-LIFERS, RIP INTO SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

Twitter users were not so amazed.

Conservative commentator Elijah Schaffer tweeted, "It’s supposed to be funny but it feels more like a cope. So sad when a woman doesn’t have children to call her own. Lonely life."

The Blaze’s Sarah Gonzales really stuck it to Handler, tweeting, "This self-serving, hedonistic, narcissistic woman will wonder when she’s 70 why she didn’t make better choices when nobody wants her and she eventually dies alone."

YouTuber Tyler Zed tweeted, "How depressing."

Health and wellness expert Gina Bontempo pointed out that "If she had a baby when she was 30 years old, Chelsea Handler would have this same "freedom" today bc her child would've been grown up. Then instead of dying alone, she would have someone care for her in her old age—and the priceless lifelong reward & fulfillment of being a mom."

Conservative blogger Amy Moreno slammed Handler, tweeting, "What a sad, miserable life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pro-life activist Abby Johnson tweeted, "I wouldn’t trade my husband and beautiful kids for a life of meaningless hookups with strangers, alcohol, and loneliness. Good luck finding a mom who would. I hope Chelsea is happy with her choice."

And Seattle radio host Jason Rantz just blasted Handler comedic chops, tweeting, "Just another day of not being funny."