Chelsea Clinton launches podcast aimed at debunking health misinformation

'Together, we will sort fact from fiction' with health experts, Clinton pledges

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Chelsea Clinton has launched a new podcast she says is based on debunking health misinformation.

In an X post Wednesday, Clinton shared the link to "That Can’t Be True with Chelsea Clinton," along with a caption introducing the show.

"How many of us have looked at the latest headlines and thought ‘that can’t be true?!’ Starting tomorrow, I hope you will join me and a series of experts on my new podcast — That Can’t Be True! Together, we will sort fact from fiction — especially on issues impacting our health," she wrote.

TRUMP STANDS BY RFK JR. AFTER HEATED SENATE HEARING: ‘I LIKE THE FACT THAT HE’S DIFFERENT’

Chelsea Clinton speaking to audience

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton launched a podcast intended to debunk public health misinformation. (JP Yim/Getty )

"That Can’t Be True" debuted Thursday on major podcast platforms. Two full episodes premiered on Spotify, one featuring Dr. Jessica Knurick on seed oils, raw milk and baby formula, and another discussing misconceptions about midwives and what Clinton calls "America’s broken birthing system," with former Teen Vogue editor and Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth.

The podcast also released two shorter bonus episodes: a six-minute segment on tips for spotting pseudoscience and a 15-minute interview with Welteroth on preventing "pregnancy-related complications" across the U.S.

The show description says, "Things are getting weird in the world of public health. Childhood vaccines are suddenly up for debate, fluoride is being described as industrial waste, and it feels like everyone is talking about raw milk!

RFK JR AND TOP DEM CLASH DURING HEATED SENATE HEARING: 'THIS IS ABOUT KIDS'

Former President Bill Clinton, center, and daughter Chelsea Clinton, right, look on during a ceremonial swearing-in for Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Monday, Feb. 2, 2009, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)

Former President Bill Clinton, center, and daughter Chelsea Clinton, right, look on during a ceremonial swearing-in for Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Feb. 2, 2009, at the State Department in Washington. (Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP Photo)

"Navigate this chaotic time with public health expert Dr. Chelsea Clinton, who every week talks to doctors, dietitians, parenting experts and more to expose pseudoscience and help us sort fact from fiction."

Clinton is not a medical doctor. According to the Clinton Foundation, Clinton holds a doctorate in international relations from Oxford University and a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University.

Clinton’s podcast launch comes amid disputes over public health policy and leadership in the United States.

RJK Jr speaking at event

RFK Jr. speaks at the 2025 Rx and Illicit Drug Summit at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville April 24, 2025. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA Today Network)

The podcast is widely being viewed as a rebuke of the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement.

MAHA proponent and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has faced scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks over his vaccine skepticism and his overhaul of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Calley Means, a top RFK ally and promoter of wellness alternatives, criticized the podcast on X, saying that Clinton was essentially agreeing with Kennedy's belief that the country is too sick.

"Just listened to Chelsea Clinton’s anti-MAHA podcast," he wrote. "The argument of the episode is RFK is right that we’re disastrously sick, but it’s 'dangerous' to question the status quo."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

