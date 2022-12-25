Chef Duran's very merry Christmas recipes

Chef George Duran joined "Fox & Friends" Sunday to share delicious recipes for Christmas day. Here are some mouth-watering meals you can put together to make the holiday season a little tastier.

Christmas Wreath Pizza

Ingredients:

1 Toufayan Bakeries Hearth Baked Wrap

½ C. shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tblsp. Jarred pesto

Thick-cut pepperoni slices

1 tblsp. Chopped chives

¼ tsp. Red pepper flakes

Directions:

Step 1

Pre-heat oven to 425F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2

Use a standard can or round cookie cutter to cut a hole in the center of the wrap.

Step 3

In a small bowl, mix mozzarella cheese with pesto until combined.

Step 4

Place the wrap on a parchment-lined baking sheet and use a fork to poke holes throughout the wrap to prevent it from swelling in the oven.

Step 5

Spread and press down cheese evenly on the wrap.

Step 6

Place pepperoni slices throughout and bake in oven for 7-10 minutes, until crispy and bubbly.

Step 7

Top with fresh chives and red pepper flakes and cut and serve.

Makes 1 pizza.

Crostini and Salsa

Ingredients:

1 baguette, cut into thin slices

Olive oil

1/2 C. whole milk ricotta cheese

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 C. grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Fresh Cravings Pico de Gallo Salsa (found in refrigerated produce section of your supermarket)

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Directions:

Step 1

Brush some olive oil on crostini slices and toast until slightly browned.

Step 2

Set aside. In a small bowl, mix ricotta, garlic powder, oregano, parmesan, 1 Tblsp. olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Assemble crostini by spreading ricotta mixture on top of each crostini. Then spoon a good amount of pico de gallo salsa on top of each crostini.

Step 4

Arrange to form a Christmas tree on a long cutting board and garnish with whole basil leaves throughout.

Serves 4-6.

Envy Apple Nachos Appetizer

Ingredients:

4 Envy Apples, cored, quartered and cut in thin slices

Salted pretzels, chopped

Chocolate caramel bars, chopped

Caramel Sauce

Sweetened condensed milk

Nuts of your choice, chopped

Any other toppings of your choice, chopped

Directions:

Step 1

Overlap each apple slices on a round dish to arrange them into a round pattern.

Step 2

Add chopped toppings throughout and then drizzle with caramel sauce and sweetened condensed milk to your liking.

Serve immediately.