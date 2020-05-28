Charles Payne: Why Andrew Yang's 4-day workweek is one of his 'smarter ideas'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne expressed support for the four-day workweek suggested by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, telling Fox News' Sandra Smith that it's among Yang's "smarter ideas."

"I think it’s a good idea," Payne told "America's Newsroom HQ."

"The fact of the matter is, that most people work a lot. So if you're talking about a 40-hour workweek, that can certainly be done Monday through Thursday. I think the extra day off might help work-life balance, I think it could get some money into the economy."

ANDREW YANG SAYS US SHOULD 'SERIOUSLY LOOK AT 4-DAY WORKWEEKS

Yang suggested the idea on Twitter Monday, writing "3-Day weekends are better than 2-Day weekends. We should seriously look at 4-day workweeks. Studies show that we would be just as productive. It would create jobs at the margins and improve mental health.”

"I do see some benefits to this," Payne said. "I think it's one of Yang's smarter ideas that we're looking into."

Microsoft tested out a four-day workweek experiment in Japan last summer and found there was a major increase in productivity levels when work hours were cut to promote a better work-life balance.

Employees actually sold more, while the company reduced spending on overhead costs.

Payne said if he ran for president, the shortened workweek would be "the first thing I ran on."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.